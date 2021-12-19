Insurance an obstacle for Tipperary events and festivals

Insurance is a major stumbling block for festival and event organisers around Tipperary.

This was the view of many councillors as the Tipperary Festivals and Events Strategy 2022-24 was released.

Tipperary County Council were the first local authority to have a festival strategy and this is their second one.

While Arts Officer Melanie Scott said that insurance is outside their control, she said they could provide training and supports to help people to navigate finding an insurer.

The Chief Executive Joe MacGrath said the council would also write to Irish Public Bodies for clafication on the current situation and why it’s so difficult to get insurance for an event.