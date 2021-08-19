Inpatients can have visitors at University Hospital Limerick from today

Visiting restrictions are being lifted at University Hospital Limerick after almost a fortnight of additional infection control measures.

The temporary measure was announced on August 6th in response to a Covid-19 outbreak at the hospital.

When the visiting ban was introduced on August 6th, it came just over a week after the UL Hospitals Group had eased its visiting rules for the first time during the pandemic.

However, management now say it’s “safe and appropriate to reintroduce hospital visiting in line with the relevant national guidance”.

Scheduled visits resume today, but this is only the case for inpatients.

Visiting is still banned at the A&E, the Acute Surgical Assessment Unit and the Acute Medical Assessment Unit.

Covid-19 sanitation procedures will still apply, and management are also asking people not to visit relatives or loved ones on the outdoor grounds of the hospital due to the transmission risk.