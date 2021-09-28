Increased visits at Limerick maternity hospital as restrictions ease

A further easing of partner access restrictions comes into effect at University Maternity Hospital Limerick today.

At postnatal wards, nominated support partners can now access two scheduled visits of two hours daily, while the daily visiting slot to the antenatal ward has been extended from 45 minutes to two hours.

It’s part of a range of restrictions which are being eased at the Ennis Road facility, all of which can be found on the Tipp FM website.

A satellite Covid-19 vaccination clinic is also in place at the hospital this week.