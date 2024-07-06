The inaugural Birdhill Coffee Festival is taking place this weekend.

Coffee experts will be brewing up a storm in Birdhill over the next two days.

The Old Barracks Coffee Roastery is hosting the inaugural Birdhill Coffee Festival which is one of a number of events taking place across the Premier County this weekend.

Industry leaders, marketing experts, sommeliers and influencers who will share their knowledge, expertise and stories.

It will include coffee roasting demonstrations, a latte art throwdown and food trucks as well as brewing and tasting stations.

Speaking with TippFm, Alan Andrews from the Old Barracks says there will also be a range of other things to entertain at the adult-only festival:

‘Aside from all of that, we will have some pop-ups with food, matcha bar, iced coffee bars, we’ve got wellness with Sisu, cold-pressed juices, and we’ve also got yoga Saturday morning and Sunday morning.’