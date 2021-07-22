IFA meetings today to discuss proposed N24 upgrade

A number of information meetings are taking place today for IFA members in relation to the proposed upgrade of the N24 through South Tipperary.

A phase of public consultation is underway with the route options on public display.

South Tipp IFA chairperson Erica O’Keefe is encouraging farmers to attend today’s meetings where they will be able to discuss concerns about the project and the impact it may have on them.

The first meeting took place this morning in Ballypatrick, with Cahir Mart to host the next one from 2pm to 3.30pm, while this evening there will be a gathering at Lattin Cullen GAA complex from 7pm to 8.30pm.