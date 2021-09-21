Huge local support for Save St Brigid’s campaign ahead of Dáil visit

Nearly 11,000 signatures have been collected opposing the ending of palliative and respite care at St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick on Suir.

The petition will be handed in to the Dáil tomorrow when members of the Save St Brigid’s group travel to Leinster House.

They have been gathering signatures in South Tipperary, Kilkenny and Waterford in a bid to have the HSE decision to close St Brigid’s reversed.

Elaine Wall is part of the campaign – she says the support they’ve gotten has been phenomenal.

“It’s very important to get these services back – you know there’s no respite, no palliative care and the people of Carrick and surrounding areas need this.

“Everybody has a story about St Brigid’s – Clonmel people, Fethard people, everybody has used St Brigid’s Hospital.”