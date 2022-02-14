Huge excitement as winning Euromillions ticket sold in Tipp

A service station in County Tipperary sold Friday’s winning EuroMillions jackpot ticket.

The €30.9 million winning ticket was bought at Larkin’s Gala Service Station in Ballina.

The identity of the winner, or winners, is not yet known.

Siobhan Larkin from Larkin’s Gala says there’s huge excitement in the area.

“Oh huge – absolutely delighted, excited, shocked. Just absorbing the whole thing – brilliant, great altogether.

“(We found out) last night at 6.30 exactly. Went to my front door and all these people outside from the Lotto. Still in shock.

“Hopefully it’s somebody local that’s won it but sure look, if it isn’t I wish whoever won the best of luck and its absolutely news for the area.”