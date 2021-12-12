HSE to explore possible uses for the former gate lodge at Our Lady’s Hospital in Cashel

The HSE are going to look at how the former gate lodge at Our Lady’s Hospital in Cashel can be used.

Councillor Declan Burgess has been raising the issue of dereliction at this site for two years, as it’s a protected structure in a heritage town.

The hospital itself saw a new lease of life when St Patrick’s transferred patients there, but the gate lodge remained unused and falling further into disrepair.

Councillor Burgess told Tipp FM that whether it’s used for accommodation or clinical uses, a building of that size in the centre of Cashel needs to have a use.