35 new social homes have been approved in two separate developments in Tipperary.

The Department of Housing has given the go-ahead to Tipperary County Council for the projects in Thurles and Drangan

According to local TD Jackie Cahill 29 turnkey homes will be provided at Stradavoher Road in Thurles – these will be made up of 6 two-bedroom and 23 three-bedroom properties.

Meanwhile in Drangan six social houses are planned – 4 two-bedroom and 2 three-bedroom.