Planning permission has been granted for a large housing development in Cashel.

Dulla Developments Ltd lodged a planning application for over 100 homes together with a creche at Hughes Lot in the town last December.

They comprise of 81 houses and 20 apartments on a near 4 hectare site with access from a new roundabout on the R691 Dualla Road.

Tipperary County Council has approved the proposals subject to 27 conditions.