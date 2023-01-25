Voluntary housing group respond to concerns about Templemore plans

The group behind a planned housing development in Templemore have responded to concerns expressed by some members of the local community.

An application has been lodged with Tipperary County Council by the Templemore Voluntary Housing Association for 24 housing units on the Main Street at the entrance to the Town Park.

Seamus Hassey – who owns the Old Post Office building in the town – says that when they were originally shown the plans pre-pandemic they were considerably different.

The voluntary housing association was established over 25 years ago – in a statement to Tipp FM they say the plans submitted seek to comply with the required density by planning guidelines.

A public meeting to discuss local concerns is taking place in the Templemore Arms Hotel this evening – however the Voluntary Housing Association say as the planning process is now underway they believe it would not be helpful to engage in a public meeting at this time.