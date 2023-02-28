Vacant commercial premises providing much needed housing in Tipp

Over 150 new homes have been created in Tipperary since 2018 through the conversion of vacant commercial premises.

According to Housing and Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien Tipperary County Council has received 82 notifications of intention to build over that time period for a total of 153 homes.

These figures relate to Regulations which provide those aiming to convert certain commercial properties into homes with an exemption from requiring planning permission.

It’s aimed at increasing much-needed housing supply and renewing towns and communities.

Last year alone Tipperary County Council received notifications of 21 exempted developments aimed at providing 59 homes.

Nationally, 260 notifications indicated intent to provide 665 homes.