Tipperary County Council issued with demand to build more social housing

Targets for the construction of more than 47,000 social homes over the next five years have been issued to local authorities across the State.

Under the Government’s Housing for All plan published last month an average of 9,500 new social homes are to be provided annually State-wide.

However, individual targets have now been issued to the managers of each city and county council, which would in some cases require local authorities to increase their construction rates by many times the current output.

Tipperary County Council has been set the target of building 847 homes between now and 2026

Almost 20 per cent of the total homes in the ambitious plan are designated for Dublin city, a target which would require social housing construction in the capital to increase by almost 10 times the current rate.

Councillors in all local authorities will be briefed in the coming weeks on the individual targets for new homes to be built by their local authorities or housing bodies in their jurisdiction.