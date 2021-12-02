Tipperary County Council to give prospective tenants more say in house allocation

Choice based letting is to be introduced in Tipperary in the new year with the aim of radically reducing the refusal rate for housing.

The scheme is already in place in Waterford and Cork and housing applicants can see properties listed online and then view them.

Administrative Officer with Housing for Tipperary County Council, Sean Lonergan told Tipp FM that this scheme will streamline housing allocations and give the person being housed more control.

“That will actually put choice at the centre for people who wish to be allocated a council house.

“We’re hoping that as a result of introducing choice based letting that our refusal rate, which is quite high, at between 20% and 30%, will drop.

“Evidence is that where choice based letting was introduced in other counties, for example Cork, the refusal rate dropped from 30% to 9%, so we’re hoping that will free up additional units.”

He added that this will save administration and also the set backs and time delays associated with having to re-offer houses.

Applicants will also be able to view a property and make a bid on it.

Where two people assessed under the same criteria are vying for the same property, it will be offered first to the person who is on the list the longest.