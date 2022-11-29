Tipperary Co Co has collected 87% of rent arrears

€3 million in rent arrears has been recouped to date from Tipperary County Council tenants.

Letters were issued to all local authority residents earlier this year to remind them of the obligation to declare their income and any changes.

According to Director of Housing, Sinead Carr 800 tenants had to be chased up due to rent arrears so far in 2022, with 90 still left.

If a tenant is struggling to pay the council can organize a payment plan, however, failure to pay may result in eviction.

Overall, 87% of all rent arrears money has been collected, with the housing section eager to see this move to the 90th percentile to reflect previous years.