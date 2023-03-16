Tipp TDs urged to stand up and be counted on eviction ban

Tipperary Sinn Féin representatives are calling on the county’s TDs to support an extension of the eviction ban.

The Government has decided to end the ban at the this month.

The Dáil will debate and vote on the Sinn Fein motion to continue it next week.

Cashel TD Martin Browne and councillors Tony Black and David Dunne are now publicly calling on Deputies Jackie Cahill, Alan Kelly, Mattie McGrath and Michael Lowry to indicate if they will back this.

Martin Browne says it’s time for Tipperary’s TDs to stand up and be counted.

“These very same TDs will go on local media and they’ll stand up above in the Dáil and they’ll make their statements and they’ll get their headlines saying that they’re worried about people becoming homeless. We – and they especially – have an opportunity next Tuesday to voice their concerns and Wednesday when the motion comes to a vote to actually support Sinn Fein in the extension up to the end of this year of the lifting of the eviction ban.”

Martin Browne says lifting the eviction ban at the end of the month will open a tsunami of pressure on Tipperary County Council and other local authorities across the country.

At least 117 eviction notices are falling due in Tipperary at the end of March.

“We spoke to the Council yesterday asking about available (emergency) accommodation beds. There’s 12 dorm beds available in Cashel and there’s 3 double rooms in Cahir. That’s only 15 emergency beds in total in the county. There’s no beds in Tipperary, Nenagh or Thurles and there’s 17 local authorities around the country have no emergency accommodation at all.

So this is the tsunami that we’re facing at the end of this month if the eviction bill is lifted as they seem to be prepared to push through.”