Tipp Senator hits out at five councillors who called emergency housing meeting today

A Tipperary Senator has hit out at the five councillors who called an emergency housing meeting locally today.

During Order of Business this morning Garret Ahearn said that this special meeting of Tipperary county council was an ‘utter waste of time’ and was a political stunt.

He added that the two Sinn Féin representative who co-signed the letter for the meeting along with three other independent councillors are the same grouping who consistently reject housing proposals.

He stated that this meeting was actually interfering with people getting housing in Tipperary today:

“What they’re doing now, what they are actually doing now is they are bringing everyone who works in the housing department to come in to talk to them about housing for the day, which means today no one in Tipperary is actually gong to receive any housing from the housing department because they actually have to go in and answer to the people about housing who are actually causing the problem with housing themselves.”

Senator Ahearn says such meetings shouldn’t be happening at local level:

“I would say obviously we have it up in terms of both parliaments where we talk about housing but councillors on the ground working for people trying their best to help having these political stunts up here is one thing doing it to our councillors in all councils across the country is a totally different one and an utter waste of time.”