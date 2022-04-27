Tipp rents less than half those in Dublin

Rents have more than doubled in the past decade.

In 2011, the average rent nationally was around €742 per month, compared to an average of €1,415 in the final quarter of last year.

New figures from the Residential Tenancies Board show rent went up in every county except Kildare, with the most expensive rates found in Dublin where tenants are paying just under €2,000 every month.

In Tipperary rents averaged €841 per month in the 4th quarter of 2021 which is a 9.5% increase year on year.

Assistant Professor of Social Policy at Maynooth University, Rory Hearne says the problem lies in supply.

“The new supply coming in the private market is really expensive – the “build-to-rent” properties coming in at €2,000 a month – which are driving up these average rents.

“The problem does come back to the failure year after year of government to build sufficient social housing or sufficient cost rental housing which is affordable rental.”