Tipp rents increase by more than the national average

Market rents were on average 16.8% higher in Tipp in the final three months of 2022, according to a new report.

The Daft.ie Rental Report shows a price hike to €1,169 for market rents in the Premier County.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, a one-bedroom apartment in Tipperary cost €787 per month, up 17%; a two-bedroom house cost €921 per month, up 20%; and a three-bedroom house cost €1,087, up 22%.

The cost to rent a four-bedroom house was up by 17% at €1,192 a month, and a five-bedroom house came in at €1465 a month, a 6% increase from the previous year.

Nationally, market rents are on average 13.7% higher than they were a year ago, representing the highest rate of inflation in market rents for a calendar year since Daft.ie starting monitoring rental trends 2005.

The biggest increases in rents compared to a year ago were in Longford and Mayo, where market rents are up over 21% year-on-year.

The county with the lowest market rent increase was Cork, up by 9.1%.