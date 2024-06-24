Tipp house prices on the rise

House prices in Tipperary have gone up 15 percent compared to last year.

That’s according to the latest Daft.ie report for the second quarter of 2024.

That compares to a rise of just 1 percent which was seen a year ago.

The average price of a home in the county is now €266,000 which is 4 percent below its Celtic Tiger peak.

Nationally, housing prices rose by an average of 3.8% in the second quarter of 2024, according to figures released today

The typical listed price nationwide in the second quarter of 2024 was €340,398, 6.7% higher than in the same period a year earlier and 35% higher than at the onset of the Covid19 pandemic.