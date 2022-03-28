Tipp house prices up 14% on last year

House prices are continuing to trend upwards in Tipperary, according to research from Daft.ie.

In the Premier county, prices in the first three months of 2022 were 14% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 6% seen a year ago.

This 14% rise is greater than the national average increase in the first three months of this year, which is 8.4%.

The average price of a house in Tipperary now stands at €217,000.

Dublin continues to have the highest house prices in the country, with a dwelling in the capital now costing an average of €415,000.