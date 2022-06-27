Tipp house prices up 11% on last year

A new report shows property prices have increased by 11% in Tipperary in the past year.

This compares with a rise of 19% seen a year ago but is still above the national average of 9.5%.

Data published by property website, Daft.ie, shows the average asking price for a home in the Premier County is now €228,000.

Nationally in the past 12 months the figure was almost €312,000.

The average asking price in Dublin city was just over €429,000.

Prices increased more sharply outside of Dublin, with an average rise of 13% in Galway city in the past year.

But Economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft report, Ronan Lyons, says prices aren’t going up as quickly outside of Dublin as they were during the pandemic.

“That gap is still there but it’s much narrower.

“If you look at Dublin inflation is about 6.6% year on year. In Cork its 9.4% – in the rest of Munster its 10.4% so that gap between Cork City and Munster outside the cities is very small.

“It’s still the case if you look at Connaught – Ulster outside of Galway that inflation there is almost 16% year on year so a big gap between say there and Dublin.”