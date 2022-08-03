Thurles earmarked for modular homes to house Ukrainian refugees

60 modular homes are to be constructed in mid-Tipp to house Ukrainian’s fleeing the war in their homeland.

This is part of government plans to provide a total of 500 such units at a number of locations across the country.

Tipp FM understands an OPW owned site at Gortataggart in Thurles is one of those selected

Minister Roderic O’Gorman is to brief local politicians on the plans this afternoon.

Senator Garret Ahearn says the action has to be taken as the number of Ukrainian’s arriving in to Ireland continues unabated.

“These are modular units that are going to be built relatively quickly – the first tranche of them should be up by October and fully completed by the end of the year.

“I think what’s critical as well is there services that are going to be provided for them on the site. All seven sites across the country that have been chosen – and Thurles in particular – have been chosen not only because of the site being available to build but also but also have excellent services close by. That being education, health, amenities and things like that.”