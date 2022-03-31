Teething issues with Choice Based Letting system resolved

Issues with the Choice Based Letting online system in Tipperary have been fixed.

Earlier this week Councillor Kieran Bourke had called for the bidding system to be suspended until all glitches were solved to ensure fairness for all applicants.

Sean Lonergan from the housing section of Tipperary County Council took exception to this suggestion describing it as ‘very disappointing’, going on to say that all problems had been rectified the previous Friday.

Councillor Bourke insisted that there should have been an official update and an email has since been issued to all councillors in respect of this.

Speaking to Tipp FM he explained that the system must provide parity at all times.

85% of approved applicants put themselves forward for properties under the Choice Based Letting system.

In recent weeks 7 properties became available on the newly launched site and over 3,000 people logged in to view and bid for the homes.

However, the applications for these particular properties had to be extended due to the aforementioned glitches.

Councillor Kieran Bourke says for anyone struggling with the process they can access support at their local council offices.

“Each local authority building will have computer desk and a assistant to help anybody who cannot access the system. “