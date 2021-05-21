Social housing boost for Tipperary

142 social homes in Tipperary are to be refurbished following confirmation of significant government funding.

The announcement is also seen as a welcome boost to the local economy with work being generated for tradespeople.

The funding means Tipperary County Council will be able to carry out refurbishment works on local authority houses which are currently lying idle.

This will allow them to re-let the properties in a bid to tackle the lengthy waiting list for local authority houses.

All 31 Local Authorities made applications under the Voids Programme for 2021 which will see them undertake remediation works in order to bring much needed local authority owned vacant stock back to productive use. In all 3,000 vacant properties across the country will be brought back to a standard which allows them to be let.

Under the scheme the Department will cover the cost of up to €11,000 per property for the refurbishment of standard vacant properties with 128 houses in Tipp falling into this category.

However a small number of homes which are vacant require significant investment to bring them back into use – local authorities can recoup an average of €50,000 per property for up to 10% of their vacant stock. 14 have been earmarked in this category in the Premier County.

Housing and Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien says the programme will also lead to an added economic benefit with further employment generated for local builders, carpenters, painters, plumbers and electricians.