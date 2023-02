The number of people classed as homeless in Tipperary last month shows a slight decrease.

The latest data shows 38 adults in the Premier County were included in the monthly homeless report from the Department of Housing.

This compared with 41 in December.

Waterford has the highest number in the region at 74 with 37 in both Wexford and Kilkenny while 35 adults are listed as homeless in Carlow.

Nationally the figure stands at 11,754 for January, a record for the fourth month in a row.