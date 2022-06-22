Sinn Fein councillor calls for support for people living in Clonmel Arms

Sinn Fein’s, Davy Dunne, has once again raised the issue for mobile homes to be temporarily exempt from planning in this months Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District meeting.

The newly elected Cathaoirleach says that he intends to submit his idea to the new chair of Housing at the SPC to modify the legislation around log cabins, modular homes, and mobile homes as the homelessness situation worsens.

An emergency meeting was called when five families presented as homeless in Clonmel this week but the meeting has been postponed until July to allow the Housing SPC time to deal with the issue.

He told Tipp FM that 10 people were using the run-down Clonmel Arms as accommodation as emergency accommodation is not an option and believes his idea is a solution that will tackle homelessness.

“There’s ten people. They were sleeping in the run-down Clonmel Arms hotel. To me, that’s not good enough. These people should be taken out of there. It’s unsafe; they have addiction problems and they need help. They won’t get emergency accommodation because there is no emergency accommodation, but we need somewhere to put them.

We have families that are needing emergency accommodation. We’re going to have to use modular homes. Around hotels, they often build these houses, they’re called chalets. They’re being used as accommodation as well, so I don’t see much difference between a chalet and a log cabin. That’s the two suggestions I’ll be bringing up to them [Housing SPC]. We have to avoid a situation where people are sleeping in their cars and sleeping rough.”