Significant step forward for North Tipp housing project

The Department of Housing has granted Stage One approval to Tipperary County Council for the construction of 21 units in Puckane.

Local TD Jackie Cahill describes it as positive news for the development which will comprise a mixture of one, two, three and four bedroom homes.

The Department of Housing has set Tipperary County Council a target of almost 900 social homes to be built over the coming years with the Fianna Fáil TD saying the local authority is on track to exceed this target by a considerable percentage.

Deputy Cahill says this shows the ambition of the Government to see more houses built across the country.

“Stage One approval has been given by Minister O’Brien. This is part of the Housing For All policy which has been initiated by this government to get houses built in this country.

“€4 billion each year has been allocated to Housing For All and we see in various towns and villages across the country the results of this policy bearing fruit with new houses under construction.”