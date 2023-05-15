Sharp increase in Tipperary rents

Market rents in Tipp were on average 16.3% higher in the first quarter of 2023 than a year previously.

That’s according to a new report by Daft.ie.

To rent a one-bedroom apartment in the Premier, it costs €827 per month, up 16.9% from the last quarter of 2022.

For a two-bedroom, it would cost €972 each month, up 19.4%; a three-bedroom has a monthly price of €1,145, up by 21.8% on figures for the last three months of 2022.

A four-bedroom house for rent in the Premier has a monthly price tag of €1,240, up 15.7%, and a five-bedroom house is €1,498, down 1.5% from Q4 of 2022.

Tipp was above the national average for increased market rents, which was 11.7%.

Monaghan was the highest, up 21.1%, and Cork was the lowest, up just 8.9%.