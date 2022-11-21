Severe shortage of local authority housing in Clonmel area highlighted

There are currently 10 vacant homes available for 661 people approved for housing in the Clonmel area.

572 of these applications are in Clonmel Town, while the rest are in the surrounding areas.

There are 8 areas that make up the Clonmel district when it comes to social housing.

The majority of the applicants come from the Town itself.

The second highest area for applications is Ballyclerihan at 32, Kilsheelan has 26 applicants approved, Kilcash has 17, while Marlfield has 13.

The remainder of the approved applications see 8 in Lisronagh, and Kilusty and Rosegreen with 2 and 1 respectively.

To cater for those on the housing list the district currently has only 10 vacant homes.

Of those there is only 1 that is ready to let, while the other 9 need ‘minor repairs’.

When asked the housing section of the council said that despite no home needing major work the turnaround time for the remaining 9 would be approximately 26 weeks.

Tipperary County Council says they are working to address the housing and homeless crisis across the county through initiatives like Own Front Door, however, admit they are under serious pressure.