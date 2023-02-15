Roscrea chosen for Town Centre Living project

A north-Tipp town is to get an architect-designed new social housing scheme.

Roscrea has been selected by the Department of Housing and Local Government to receive a one-off project, designed by the winner of the Town Centre Living competition.

The competition aims to encourage architecture firms to compete for social housing contracts and to inspire innovative design for social housing.

The winning design for Roscrea will be progressed by Tipperary County Council and will boost town centre revitalisation efforts.