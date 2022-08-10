Rental properties in Tipp range from €850 to €2,500 per month

There are just 16 properties listed to rent on Daft.ie today.

The cheapest of these is in Templemore at €850 per month while the dearest is in Newport at €2,500.

According to the latest report from the property website rents in Tipperary rose by 12.3% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

Economist at Trinity College Dublin, and author of the report, Ronan Lyons says there’s a serious shortage in some counties.

“If you look at Waterford City – 5, Limerick City – 7 homes available on the open market. They’re particularly notable because they’re less than 10.

“But even in a city like Galway to have 19 or less than 50 in Cork. All the new purpose built rental has been in Dublin so far.

“That will a little bit with some homes being built in Galway and Cork over the next couple of years but it doesn’t change the dynamic anywhere else at all.”

This morning the Daft.ie website had four houses to rent in Clonmel, two in Newport and one each in Carrickbeg, Clerihan, Ballina, Ballinderry, Borrisoleigh, Templemore, Cappawhite, Cashel, Ballyporeen and Thurles.