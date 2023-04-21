Rent-a-Room relief scheme extended Social Welfare recipients

The extension of the “rent a room” relief to people in receipt of Social Welfare has been welcomed by Tipperary TD Michael Lowry.

The move was part of the proposals put forward by the Regional Group of Independents ahead of the contentious debate on the ending of the eviction ban in return for their support.

These measures were accepted by Government with progress already made on a number of them according to Deputy Lowry.

“This week the Minister and the Government agreed to extend the “Rent a Room” relief scheme to people receiving Social Welfare payments who rent out a room which means they do not lose supplementary benefits.

“This will be particular benefit to older people who can now receive up to €269 in weekly rent for a room without it having an impact on their non-contributory state pension or the spouse or adult dependent of a contributory pensioner.

Deputy Lowry says one of the benefits for pensioners would be companionship and security as having another person in the spare room also provides an overnight presence in the home for security and peace of mind for an older person.