Renewed efforts to develop housing in Nenagh

Further efforts are being made to get developers interested in a large area of residentially zoned land in Nenagh.

The 15 hectare site at Stereame is shovel-ready in many parts, and Tipperary County Council is intending to advertise a call for e-tenders in the coming months to seek expressions of interest.

Local councillor Séamie Morris has regularly called for increased action to get this land developed for housing.

However he says this isn’t the first time that developers have been asked to signal their interest.

“We as a council put this out before for competitive tender and there wasn’t one bit of interest in it because at the time the price of building houses and developers looking at it said they couldn’t build a 3-bedroom house there for less than €200,000. The money just wasn’t there at the time and there was no interest in it.”

“But the council now are coming back to test the market again and see can they get developers interested in it.”