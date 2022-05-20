Progress being made in the taking in charge of two Thurles housing estates

Fianna Fáil’s Sean Ryan raised the situation in both Ash Grove and Caisleán Court at this month’s meeting of the Thurles Municipal District

He says the response from Council officials was positive particularly in relation to Ash Grove.

“There’s an issue with the lighting there – it hasn’t been turned on yet. But we’ve been informed by SSE Airtricity that the lighting will be turned on in the next week to ten days so that was good news for us.

“That’s certainly a very positive development and Ash Grove should be taken in charge then – it should be advertised a couple of weeks after that for the taking in charge of the estate.

“Caisleán Court needs a Section 11 to get the road going into it taken in charge and we’re hoping that that can be done in a timely fashion and that hopefully later this year Caisleán Court will be advertised as well with a view to taking it in charge.”

Councillor Ryan says this would be a huge boost for residents of both estates.

“The taking in charge process involves the council being involved first of all of the public lighting, with the roads going into the estate and with all the ‘undergrounds’ the sewerage and so on. So that’s going to be a massive advantage for them.

“Ash Grove has been waiting about 15 years at this stage to be taken in charge while Caisleán Court has been waiting a number of years as well so both have been fighting a long time to get this over the line. It will make a huge difference to local residents.”