Possible changes to Tipperary Choice Based Letting system in new year

Tipperary County Council may make changes to the Choice Based Letting system in the new year.

Issues with the system were raised at this month’s meeting of the Templemore-Thurles municipal district by Cllr Sean Ryan.

Cllr Ryan said that at present, a single person can only apply for a 1-bed unit when in reality, they may be in need of a 2-bed due to custody arrangements or family situations.

The Executive stated that they were examining ways to allow single people to apply for 2-bed houses but that they would not be given priority over those with children.

The Council also said they are looking at putting in place an email system to let unsuccessful bidders know the outcome of their bid under the choice based letting system.