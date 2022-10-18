Plans unveiled for former Clonmel Foods site

Plans for a major housing development in Clonmel have been lodged with Tipperary County Council.

Jersey registered South City Ltd is the developer behind the application.

The proposals are for 93 dwellings on the former Clonmel Foods site on Abbey Road and Convent Road.

They are proposing a mix of 30 houses and 63 apartments together with two retail units and a café.

The development will include a central open public space and a plaza as well as a riverside walk bounded by the River Suir on the southern side of the site.

A decision is due from the planning authority by November 8th.