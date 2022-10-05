Plans lodged for former garage site in Roscrea

A planning application has been lodged for an apartment complex in Roscrea.

The proposals are for the Roscrea Motor Works site at the junction of Lourdes Road and Church Street.

A three to five storey building is planned with 27 apartments.

The submission from Denis Ryan and Rosemary Ryan entails the demolition of the Roscrea Motor Works building including the below ground fuel tanks and forecourt pumps as well as a number of unoccupied dwellings.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council by November 22nd.