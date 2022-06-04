Planning officials seek further info on Nenagh housing plans

Tipperary County Council has sought further information on proposals for a significant housing development in Nenagh.

Lisbunny Developments Limited is the company behind the plans for Tyone.

They hope to construct 92 houses which will consist of 30 two-storey 4-bed semi-detached houses, 44 two-storey 3-bed semi’s, 12 two-bed semi-detached bungalows and a mix of 2 and 3 bed terraced houses.

The proposed development would include pedestrian and cycle access off the Tyone Road while vehicles would come through Ormond Drive to the south-east of the site.

The planning authority asked for further information on the plans in recent days.