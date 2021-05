Tipperary County Council has rejected plans for a large housing development in Tipp Town.

Kingscroft Developments sought permission for works on a 3.9 hectare site at Brodeen on the Dundrum road.

The proposals included 84 houses and a childcare facility with a 550 square metre private outdoor play area.

The local authority has this week refused permission for the development – among the reasons given was that the site is within the study corridor for the N24 Cahir – Limerick Junction project.