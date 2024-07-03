O’Meara: Cloughjordan treatment plant hindering progress

The waste water treatment plant in Cloughjordan is a major stumbling block to the development of the village.

Newly elected local Councillor Ryan O’Meara says the issue has to be tackled as a matter of urgency.

The Fianna Fáil representative says its impacting not just on new builds but also on derelict sites.

“At the moment development is completely stagnated as a result of it. For years now we’ve been hearing that there’s no capacity in the system which means no new house can be connected to it because its at or over capacity all of the time. That means we have the likes of the Eco Village in Cloughjordan that has dozens of serviced sites that can’t be built on. You could have a vacant or derelict older building in the village but because it never had a connection (to the treatment plant) to begin with it can’t get one now. Those that had one can.