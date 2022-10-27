North Tipp student says it’s more lucrative for landlords to house refugees

A student commuting from North Tipp to Waterford for college says it’s more lucrative for landlords to house Ukrainian refugees.

Jack from Templemore says the problems getting student accommodation can be seen with the amount of cars in the campus car parks alone.

He told Tipp today that it costs him €80 each day he has to travel down to his course, with the cost of rooms that are available continuing to increase.

Jack says that many of his friends are now being moved from their accommodation to make way for Ukrainian refugees, with landlords stating that it’s more profitable:

“ there’s not much accommodation there was a protest there last week…. One of my friends is down there at the minute and I asked him why he moved house he said the landlord had told him it’s actually worth more money to him to have Ukrainians in his house than students – that’s what he claims anyway.”