New social housing estate in Tipperary Town officially opened

The long awaited new social housing estate in Tipperary Town, was officially opened recently.

Aherlow Meadows was designed by Tipperary County Council architect Liam Ryan and built by Townmore.

The €5.7 million development, has 28 mixed housing units as well as estate infrastructure and landscape works.

A naming stone, by Tipperary sculptor Philip Quinn, was unveiled during the opening ceremony.

The estate in Knockanrawley was opened by former Cathaoirleach of the District Mary Hanna Hourigan as her final duty in the role.