Planning permission has been granted for a housing development in Carrick on Suir.

56 houses had been proposed for a site on Sir Johns Road in the town.

These are made up of 35 three bed houses, 20 two bed houses and 1 four bed house.

Conditional approval has been granted this week to Pierce O’Loughlin who lodged the planning application last May.

The site in question formed part of a “Ghost Estate” most of which was demolished on the order of the local authority some years ago.