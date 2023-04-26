Morris: Nenagh tenant being bullied out of home

A North Tipp councillor is ‘ashamed’ of the ‘trigger happy official’ who approved the eviction of a local family.

Local representative Seamie Morris says that the man, who has been living with his girlfriend and child in his parent’s council house since their passing is being bullied out of the home.

The issues arose after a failed attempt to get the family succession rights from his brother , which has led the council to make the decision to move another tenant on housing waiting list into the home at Woodview Close in Nenagh.

Speaking on Tipp Today Cllr. Morris said that while he understands it is a complex case, and that he is working on the back foot – he believes the council is using bullying tactics to remove the family.

“Just a bullying letter saying Get Out or else we will take you to court. I will be honest with ye I have asked the Kevin’s to break the law I told them to stay in the house until such time as it goes to court. I cannot see a judge handing an eviction notice to a council of people that are paying the rents and have gotten a letter the same week as the anniversary of their mother’s death- is horrific. I am dealing with it but I am dealing with it when I am on the back foot because the eviction notice has been given but having said that, that letter carries no weight because they have to go to court to evict anyone.”

He then hit out the officials who approved this eviction.

“This is the second time the council have tried to evict someone in Woodview Close. On the last occasion again I was dealing with someone and the council hadn’t told me that they had handed an eviction notice and I got it reversed, this time won’t be as simple. We have a very trigger happy council official here which quite frankly I am ashamed of -throwing out a family during a time of an absolute housing crisis and now we have a council evicting people.”