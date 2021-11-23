Morris calls for increase in social housing threshold

Many people in Tipperary and elsewhere are being locked out of the housing market due to the social housing threshold being too low.

That’s the view of Independent councillor Seamie Morris, who raised the issue at the latest meeting of the Nenagh Municipal District.

He says that rents around the Nenagh area have increased by as much as €400 per month in some cases.

Councillor Morris believes the social housing threshold needs to be raised to account for this.

“Well look the social housing threshold for a family of two children in Tipperary is €27,700 – barely over €500 a week per family.

“You have to be below that threshold to get on a social housing list and unfortunately it’s keeping a load of people that are on low incomes out of any sort of a housing assistance. And they’re the people that really need help at the moment.

“I really think we need to bring up those limits to €35,000 per family.”