Moloney: Taking in charge of Cahir estate a welcome development

Having been built around four decades ago a Cahir housing estate has finally been taken fully in charge by the County Council.

Part of the Townspark estate on the Clonmel road in the town has been under Tipperary County Council’s care but a number of houses were not.

The final step to resolve this was agreed to at this month’s meeting of the Tipperary – Cahir – Cashel Municipal District.

The move being welcomed by Councillor Andy Moloney who says residents will benefit from it.

“Some of the houses in Townspark are there with over 40 years. The first nine houses in the estate had been in charge previously but the back twelve had not been in charge. Anyone that doesn’t know the area it’s the road off the Clonmel road into Duneske.

“It’s a great boost to them because some of the footpaths and things in that area and Irish Water sewage systems have been in disrepair.”