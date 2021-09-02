Minister says Tipperary needs to increase housing stock to meet demand

Tipperary looks set to meet its housing needs over the next decade.

This is according to the Minister for Planning and Local Government, Peter Burke who visited Tipperary this morning.

The Government will announce the €4 billion Housing for All programme later today and the impact of this will be seen locally, he said.

300,000 homes are to be built over the next ten years nationally.

On a visit to Clonmel this morning, Minister Burke said there are plans in place, which will increase housing stock to meet the current demand.

“The management team has told me there are 300 units currently in the pipeline so that shows you what’s imminently being worked on.”

“I know in the housing needs demands assessment that we have from the department that Tipperary County has to increase its output by 287% over the next five years and we will be working with Tipperary County Council to deliver that and give them every support they need through out Housing for All programme across all tenures.”

“We so much need social housing but we also need to have the private sector building and getting to a stage where we have supply meeting the demand of all our citizens.”