McGrath says there is no confidence in state planning appeals board

A Local TD has called for an urgent debate surrounding ongoing controversies with An Bord Pleanala.

Addressing the Dáil, Deputy Mattie McGrath expressed frustration around the current housing crisis and An Bord Pleanála’s decisions on housing developments.

Paul Hyde, Deputy Chair of An Bord Pleanala, has stepped down as inquiries into decisions on the board continue.

McGrath stated there is no confidence in An Bord Pleanala despite them being the highest authority in land development planning.

“The ongoing saga and controversies surrounding An Bord Pleanala, we need an urgent debate here. We have a housing crisis, never saw the like of it, and Bord Pleanála’s carry on and their questionable behaviour, in many cases, is not helping. There’s no confidence in this authority of planning the land and judicial review wouldn’t find anything out. These judicial reviews cost money! But people need a proper functioning An Bord Pleanala, which we don’t have.”