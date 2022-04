Plans have been submitted to Tipperary County Council for a significant housing development in Carrick on Suir.

The proposals – in the name of Pierce O’Loughlin – are for 56 dwellings on Sir Johns Road.

If approved by the local authority it would be made up of 35 three-bed houses, 20 two-bed and 1 four-bed house.

A decision is due by May 29th.